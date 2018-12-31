High winds bring down tree onto home in Concord Township

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Monday evening's wicked weather brought down a tree onto a home in Concord Township.

According to the fire department, at just after 8 p.m., high winds caused the tree to fall across the home on Revere Ct.

The owners were inside at the time, but they were not injured.

Power to the home has been shut off for the evening until the tree can be removed and the residents will not be able to stay at the home for the time being.

A wind advisory is in effect for Northeast Ohio until 7 a.m. New Year's Day.

Several thousand customers are without power across Northeast Ohio, according to FirstEnergy's outage map. That includes areas of Cuyahoga, Lake and Lorain counties.

