‘Fumes coming everywhere’: Family says Whirlpool refrigerator exploded inside home

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla — A family in West Palm Beach says a four-month-old Whirlpool refrigerator exploded inside their home Saturday.

Mark Ligondie told WPTV the refrigerator belonged to his parents. He was in his bedroom when he heard a loud bang. He said there was a strong odor that made his eyes sting.

“There were fumes coming everywhere,” he said. “The fridge exploded, and if you look at this angle right here it expanded and expanded so much it bent the metal of the stove.”

The family’s next door neighbor, Joshua Perez, heard the noise and also rushed to help.

The explosion made cracks in the ceiling and walls. A master bedroom door was damaged, and a bedroom window was also blown out.

Firefighters were able to clear out the home. No one was injured.

WPTV reached out to Whirlpool for a comment. The comment issued is as follows:

“Whirlpool is committed to providing safe products for consumers. We are working quickly to look into this incident.”

