Cleveland police say multiple vehicles vandalized with racist graffiti

CLEVELAND — Multiple vehicles in Cleveland have been vandalized with racist graffiti.

Cleveland police are investigating more than half a dozen vehicles that were spray painted with “racist slurs” including the the “N word,” although not all of the victims were African American.

Police spokesperson Detective Sgt Jennifer Ciaccia said the vandalism was discovered Monday morning on both sides of the city and with no rhyme or reason.

Six vehicles were vandalized near West 120th Street and one was hit on Dove Ave.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland police.