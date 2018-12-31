Cleveland Division of Police releases LYFT promo code for New Year’s rides

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Lyft and The Cleveland Police Foundation are teaming up to keep people from driving drunk as they ring in the new year.

They’re offering free ride credits.

Lyft reports New Year’s Day is the second most deadly day for drivers.

If you’re in the area of e. 4th, w. 6th, the Flats and w. 25th streets on New Year’s Eve, you can find police officers handing out Lyft promo code cards for $10 off rides.

Commuters may also access discounted rides by using the code “RideSafeNYE2018” within the Lyft app. The code is valid through January 1, 2018.