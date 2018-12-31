Cleveland Division of Police announces parking ban for New Year’s Eve

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Division of Police has announced a parking ban will be implemented in the Warehouse District Monday due to New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The Warehouse District parking ban, normally implemented on weekends, will be in effect through New Year’s Eve.

There will be no parking on signed streets from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Violators will have their vehicles ticketed and towed.

The parking ban is in effect to ensure safe passage for emergency vehicles.

Police also want to remind you not to fire guns in celebration.

Also, police want to make sure you are sober behind the wheel.

Lyft and The Cleveland Police Foundation are teaming up to keep people from driving drunk as they ring in the new year. They’re offering free ride credits. Use promo code “RideSafeNYE2018.”