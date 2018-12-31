Cleveland Browns GM John Dorsey discusses coaching search

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The first priority for the Browns during the offseason is to decide whether Gregg Williams lands the head coaching title or if someone else gets the job.

Cleveland ended its season with with 7 wins and one tie, which is the best they’ve seen since a 10 win season in 2007.

Cleveland Browns General Manager John Dorsey is reflecting on what the Browns have accomplished this year and where they need to go in 2019.

FOX 8 has followed reports that Gregg Williams is not a front-runner for the head coaching job.

Dorsey says the team has not formally interviewed any candidates yet.

The Browns will interview Williams Tuesday.

“I like what he’s done in the last 8 weeks,” Dorsey said.

Dorsey says the team will also interview offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens but would not say when.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Browns are expected to consider or inquire about Packers coach Mike McCarthy, Iowa State coach Matt Campbell, Patriots de facto defensive coordinator Brian Flores and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, and Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus for the coaching position.

Dorsey wouldn’t confirm any reports about who they might be interviewing and when.

“Let’s interview all the guys and figure out what’s best for this organization moving forward,” Dorsey said.

Dorsey says he thinks the Browns head coaching job is a desirable position.

“There’s a bright future with this organization,” he said.

Dorsey says quarterback Baker Mayfield is obviously an important part of the team, but he won’t take part in any interviews.

Dorsey praised Mayfield for becoming the new record holder in the NFL’s most touchdown passes in a season for a rookie, while reminding people he threw 3 interceptions in Sunday’s game.

“We’re 7-8-1, that’s an accomplishment where we come from but our goal is to be competitive,” Dorsey said.

How long will the search take? Dorsey has no problem taking his time.

“The next man or woman you choose…is going to lead this organization…it’s going to be very thoughtful, it’s going to be very deliberate,” Dorsey said.

“We want to get this right for the Cleveland Browns organization.”