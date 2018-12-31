Cleveland Browns 2019 opponents set

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns know who their opponents will be in 2019.

The schedule hasn’t been set, but the team knows who they will play at home and on the road.

At home, they’ll host the Ravens, Bengals, Steelers, Titans, Bills and Dolphins from the AFC.

Their NFC home opponents are the Seahawks and the Rams.

On the road, they’ll also play at Baltimore, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh.

From the AFC they’ll play the Jets, the Broncos and the Patriots.

They’ll play at Arizona and San Francisco as well.

The schedule will be released in the spring.