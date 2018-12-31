Carjacking suspect hits officer with vehicle in Cleveland; officer taken to hospital with minor injuries

CLEVELAND — A police officer suffered injuries when Cleveland police say a carjacking suspect hit the officer with a vehicle.

According to police, it happened Monday night at East 55th St. and Cedar Ave.

A vehicle, which had been taken at gunpoint, was spotted in that area and the car backed up into an officer.

The officer was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center with what police described as minor injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody at just before 11:15 p.m. at Cornelia.