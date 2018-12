× B2K reunion tour making a stop in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio – R&B boy band B2K is reuniting for “The Millenium Tour.”

They’ll be playing at Quicken Loans Arena on April 26, 2019.

They’ll be joined by some other familiar faces including Pretty Ricky and the Ying Yang Twins.

Pre-sales start 1/4 for select cities.

Tickets go on sale January 14 at 10 a.m.

Billboard reports the band had four top 40 hits including “Bump, bump, bump” and “Why I love you.”