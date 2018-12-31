× Akron man wanted in connection to child shot in stomach

AKRON, Ohio – The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information that leads to the capture of Randy Fitzgerald.

Investigators say Fitzgerald left a gun in the 1200 block of Marcy Street on May 20.

Law enforcement reports three children found the gun and one of the children was shot in the stomach.

The child survived the shooting.

Fitzgerald’s last known address is near the 350 block of Fernwood Drive in Akron.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information in reference to Randy Fitzgerald, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411). Tipsters can remain anonymous.