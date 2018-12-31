10-year-old Oliviah Hall to be remembered with special service, blood drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ten-year-old Oliviah Hall, who touched so many lives during her brave battle with brain cancer, will be remembered with a special service and a blood drive.

Team Oliviah released information Monday on services and plans to honor the very special little girl, who passed away on Saturday.

The family writes, "Oliviah demonstrated great strength and bravery during every moment of her journey. She endured multiple surgeries, chemotherapy and more than 50 radiation treatments and Gamma Knife Radiation. She was treated at three different hospitals. Oliviah stole the hearts of everyone she met, whether it was fellow patients or complete strangers she encountered in everyday life."

"Oliviah spent her life laughing and joking with her cousins, who were her best friends. Her infectious personality reached beyond family and she never missed an opportunity for strangers to become her new friends. She loved life, laughter, God, and people.... Oliviah lived more in her ten years than most do in a lifetime."

The funeral service for Oliviah will be held at Monday, January 7 at 11 a.m. at Cornerstone Friends Church 2300 Hubbard Road in Madison.

Friends and family will be received from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 6 at the church.

Oliviah's aunt tells us both the viewing and the funeral are open to the public.

A blood drive is scheduled for Friday, January 11 at Ashtabula Towne Square in honor of Oliviah.

The family says, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Team Oliviah Foundation, 5607 Clover Circle, Willoughby, OH 44094.

You can read more, here.

Over the past year, we've followed along as Oliviah became an FBI agent for a day and celebrated Father's Day on the Goodtime III.

In August, she was a FOX 8 News Junior Reporter and covered a story at the Great Lakes Science Center.

We were there when 500 people came to her 10th birthday party. Oliviah also walked the runway as part of the Cavs' "Big Shots and Little Stars" event and was crowned the honorary Homecoming Queen at Lakeside High School.

More on Oliviah Hall, here.

41.939698 -80.721442