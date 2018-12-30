South Euclid police: Drunk driver caused multi-car crash

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio – South Euclid police are revealing details behind a three car crash that happened at Monticello and Trebisky on December 20.

Police say when they interviewed one driver, they suspected he had been drinking.

According to South Euclid officers, he admitted it too.

In a social media post from police, they report the man told them he had been drinking beer at a bar and was on his way home.

According to police, when asked if alcohol played a factor in the crash, the man responded “you think?”

Two vehicles were seriously damaged in the crash.

The 58-year-old man from Cleveland Heights faces charges for OVI and Felony Improper Handling of a Firearm.

Police say he had a gun in his waistband at the time of the crash.