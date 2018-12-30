× REPORT: Gregg Williams not a ‘front-runner’ for permanent Cleveland Browns head coach job

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns‘ interim coach Gregg Williams isn’t considered a front-runner for head coach during the 2019 season, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport says that although he isn’t a front-runner or “anything close for the full-time job,” he will receive an interview for the position.

Allegedly, Cleveland is expected to cast a wide net of interviews and has no obligation to keep Williams despite his success.

Williams was appointed interim head coach in October after the team fired former head coach Hue Jackson. When they fired Jackson the team said they were not focused on finding his replacement; instead, they were focused on the final eight games of the season.

However, during those games Williams was focused on winning, not thinking about his future with the team.

On Monday he said, “I don’t ever walk into any game thinking that we can’t win.”

He also shared that a big part of what the Browns were doing this season was getting the players to focus and “rally together and play for each other.”

After Sunday’s game against Baltimore, Williams holds a 5-3 record with the team. Their overall record this season is 7-8-1.

Jackson’s record with the team this season was 2-5-1.

Rapoport reports that the Browns are expected to be consider or inquire about are Packers coach Mike McCarthy, Iowa State coach Matt Campbell, Patriots de facto defensive coordinator Brian Flores and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, and Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus for the coaching position.

