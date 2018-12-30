× QB Baker Mayfield breaks NFL record for TD passes in rookie season

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is the new record holder for most rookie passing touchdowns in NFL history.

Mayfield broke the record during Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. During the fourth quarter he threw 1-yard pass to Antonio Callaway for goal.

This was Mayfield’s 27th touchdown pass of the season.

Here’s a look at the play:

No. 27@bakermayfield now owns the @NFL record for most TD passes in a rookie season! pic.twitter.com/fUPTuicqh8 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 31, 2018

Earlier in the game he joined former record holders Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson when he threw his 26th touchdown pass of the season to Jarvis Landry for 48-yards.

Unlike Manning and Wilson, Mayfield did not start all 16 games in order to achieve this record. He started 13 games after taking over for an injured Tyrod Taylor in Week 3.

This was also Mayfield’s ninth game this season with at least two passing touchdowns.

The Ravens, however, did beat the Browns 26-24 in Sunday’s game.

