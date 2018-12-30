Police: Woman escapes stabbing attack by Tinder date

COHASSET, Massachusetts – Police in Cohasset, Massachusetts say they had to deploy tasers on a man to stop him from stabbing a woman he had met on Tinder.

25-year-old bodybuilder Erich Stelzer, died in police custody later that night.

Police say they received a call on Thursday just before 10 p.m. about a disturbance.

Officers say they saw Stelzer assaulting a 24-year-old woman with multiple weapons.

The woman is being treated for extensive stabbing and slashing injuries, according to police.

State police detectives, Crime Scene Services and the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating.

The victim’s family talked to Boston 25 News.

“My sister has been through a horrific attack that would have killed her had the police not arrived. It’s going to be a long recovery due to extensive wounds, but she’s an amazing, strong, young woman and will get through this. Her family and friends are here for her and will be by her side throughout this recovery.”

Stelzer shared fitness videos on YouTube.