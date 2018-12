GROVEPORT, Ohio – With Ohio being home to the TBDBITL, it’s no surprise some young Ohioans are following in their footsteps.

The Groveport-Madison Marching Band has a new national title.

The band competed Saturday in the 2018 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

The marching band performed at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium and in the parade in downtown Atlanta.

They were voted grand champions of the parade.