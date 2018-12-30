New Year’s Day Mega Millions jackpot hits $415 million

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Someone could become a millionaire on New Year's Day with a winning Mega Millions ticket.

The winning numbers for Friday night's drawing were 9, 10, 25, 37, 38 and the gold Mega Ball 21.

There hasn't been a winner since the $1.5 billion jackpot in October.

That winner's identity is still a mystery, and whoever got the winning ticket has until April to claim the prize.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. A ticket costs $2.