Naked Ohio resident tries to light himself on fire at New Jersey gas station

WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, N.J. – – A naked Ohio resident allegedly poured 17 gallons of diesel fuel on himself at a New Jersey gas station and tried to light the fuel on fire.

According to NJ.com, the incident occurred Friday night around 6:30.

35-year-old Michael Green, of Ohio, reportedly tried to light the fuel using a lighter, although nothing actually caught on fire.

Green was transported to a local hospital to be evaluated, the news outlet reports.

However, New Jersey residents have already begun making jokes out of the incident, saying things like “this is why we’re not allowed to pump our own gas.”

This is why we’re not allowed to pump our own gas. — A.J Giordano (@AlGiordano777) December 29, 2018

Green was allegedly charged with risking widespread injury or damage.