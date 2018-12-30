Measles alert issued for people who went through Newark airport on Christmas Eve



NEWARK, New Jersey – The New Jersey Department of Health has issued a public health alert.

In a press release, the health department reports an international traveler who has been confirmed to have measles traveled through Terminal B at Newark Liberty International Airport on Christmas Eve.

If you were in the airport on Dec. 24 between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m., you may have been exposed to measles and, if infected, could develop symptoms as late as Jan. 14., the press release states.

Measles symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. It can cause serious complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis (swelling of the brain). Measles infection in a pregnant woman can lead to miscarriage, premature birth or a low-birth-weight baby. Measles is easily spread through the air when someone coughs or sneezes. People can also get sick when they come in contact with mucus or saliva from an infected person.

For more information about measles, contact your health care provider.