Mark Wahlberg’s bet on Browns pays off big

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mark Wahlberg bet money on the 0-16 Cleveland Browns to get to 5 and a half wins this season, and although people thought he was crazy when he put down money on it in the summer, his faith has paid off.

TMZ reports Wahlberg said the wins would come with Baker Mayfield at the helm, and placed a bet at Ocean Resort and Casino in July.

No one’s laughing now!

Wahlberg bet on two other teams. He predicted the Eagles and the Patriots would return to the Super Bowl.