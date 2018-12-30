Louisiana police department offering free service to test meth for Zika Virus

HARAHAN, La. — A police department in Louisiana says they’re offering a rather unusual service.

The Harahan Police Department posted a warning on Facebook Saturday alerting residents that their crystal meth may be contaminated with the Zika Virus. And, along with the warning they are offering a service to check residents’ meth.

They said, “If you have recently purchased meth in any area of Louisiana it may be contaminated with the Zika Virus. Please bring all of it to your local Police Department and they will test it for free.”

However, they added, for those who are not comfortable bringing meth to the precinct, they are more than happy to send an officer to your home to test your drugs “in the privacy of your own home.”

They end their post by telling residents that they’re available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and 365 days a year. Oh, and of course they reminded them to stay safe.