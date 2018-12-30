FDA approves children’s vaccine for 6 diseases

KENILWORTH, New Jersey – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a vaccine for children that guards against multiple

diseases.

The single shot vaccine is a combination “diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis-hepatitis B-poliomyelitis-invasive haemophilus influenza type B disease” vaccine.

Vaxelis is designed for children aged 6 weeks to 4 years old.

Sanofi and Merck are now working on the production and supply of Vaxelis.

The company reports it won’t be available in the U.S. before 2020.

A press release from Sanofi details more about how the vaccine would work.