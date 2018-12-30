Family says son has passed away after suicide attempt at Cuyahoga County Jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

***Watch Kevin Freeman's past report on this story above***

CLEVELAND -- An inmate who attempted to commit suicide at the Cuyahoga County Jail earlier this week has passed away.

The family of Brenden Kiekisz tells FOX 8 that the 27-year-old died in the hospital on Sunday.

They were not immediately available for comment but had expressed concerns about how he could've harmed himself while under supervision.

Kiekisz was arrested on Christmas day after violating an alleged probation violation.

The jail has been under intense scrutiny after seven inmates have died there over a five month period.

A review by U.S. Marshals revealed overcrowding and deplorable conditions, which led to a class action lawsuit filed on behalf of inmates.