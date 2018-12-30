Cleveland police say man shot to death following fight

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the 1600 block of Holyrood Avenue.

Cleveland police say officers responded to a shots fired call around 2:45 Sunday morning.

According to a release from Cleveland PD, officers found a man who had been shot.

He was transported to University Hospitals where he died.

Police say the victim was in a physical altercation with another person when he was shot.

Cleveland police have no suspect description.

The victim has not been identified.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

41.512517 -81.623266