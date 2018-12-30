Cleveland Browns ready for Baltimore in final game of the season

BALTIMORE, Maryland – While most people were enjoying time with their families over the Christmas holiday, the Browns had a short break and then got back to work to prepare for their final game of the season.

The Browns are in Baltimore with a chance to end the Ravens’ shot at a postseason.

The Cleveland Browns (7-7-1) stand in the Baltimore Ravens’ (9-6) path from reaching the playoffs for the first time in three years.

That is serving as motivation for the Browns.

“We would obviously love to have this one and end the season on a very, very high note,” rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield said in a press conference this week. “Obviously, disappointing somebody else’s playoff hopes, that is motivation, too.”

The Ravens are starting Lamar Jackson ahead of veteran Joe Flacco at quarterback.

That could also be fuel for Baker Mayfield.

Lamar Jackson beat out Baker for the Heisman in 2016. Of course, Baker won it in 2017.

The game is at 4:25 p.m.