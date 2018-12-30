Changes as we wrap up 2018, NYE looking rainy and windy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- High clouds thicken overnight as our next system heads our way. Temperatures will drop into the low 30’s.

Big changes coming as we wrap up 2018 and say hello to 2019! New Year’s Eve looks rainy and windy with temperatures nearing 60° in the evening!

Clouds increase early morning followed by rain developing from southwest to northeast between 8-10 AM. Steady rain with pockets of heavy rain will occur around lunch through 2 PM. Then a line of heavy rain and strong winds will from along the I-75 corridor around 4 PM and move east, hitting Cleveland and the I-77 corridor around 7 PM and then exiting over the PA border by 9 PM. Rainfall amounts of 0.50-1.00″ possible with localized higher amounts. Rain could be heavy at times along with howling winds during the evening. A WIND ADVISORY may be needed with winds anticipated to gust between 35-45 MPH from 3 PM to Midnight. Watch out for standing water along the roadways as you head to any New Year’s Eve dinner/gatherings. We’ll keep a watchful eye on our area creeks, rivers and flood prone spots.

There will be a few lingering showers around in eastern counties as we ring in the New Year. Temperatures will be quite balmy with highs occurring in the evening in the mid 50’s to 60°. Check out the spread at midnight!

