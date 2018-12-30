Browns fans rally for final game of the season, look ahead to next year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- People were glued to their TV on Sunday as the Browns fought to take their eighth win of the season.

And even though the team fell short by two, fans tell Fox 8 they are happy with how the team performed and are looking forward to next year.

"I'm here to support the city of Cleveland and Baker Mayfield. God bless," said Michael Schafer.

Schafer spent his time watching the game with dozens of others at Barley House downtown.

Fans were on the edge of their seats until the very end.

"It was a well fought game," said Jordan Davenport. "We lost but it's alright, we had a good season. All I asked is that they are competitive, they were competitive, I'll take that all day long. Go Browns!"