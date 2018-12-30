Attorney accused of throwing wife’s dog off balcony and killing it during argument

CHICAGO, Illinois – Felony charges have been filed against an attorney accused of throwing two small dogs off a second-floor balcony during a fight with his wife.

Chicago police report a 17-year-old Chihuahua died.

The second dog ran away and has not been found.

Police said they responded to the couple’s home on Christmas Eve.

A woman told police she had gotten into a fight with her husband after a holiday party.

The woman told police Jerald Jeske, 51, slapped her twice.

“You love those dogs more than you love me. I’m going to kill those dogs,” Jeske said in the argument, according to police.

Jeske grabbed the woman’s keys, went inside the home and threw the dogs off a second-floor balcony, police said.

According to court records, the incident was caught on home surveillance.

Jeske was charged with one felony count of aggravated cruelty to animals.

He’s being held on $10,000 bond.