Akron OSP: No one wearing seatbelts in deadly two car crash, alcohol suspected

AKRON, Ohio – The Akron Post of The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, a woman was headed east on Lindsay Avenue at a high rate of speed and didn’t stop at a stop sign, according to a press release from The Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The woman’s car hit a vehicle driven by Nicholas Bobo Junior at the Virginia Avenue intersection.

Both vehicles went off the road.

Bobo and his passenger were ejected from the vehicle.

Bobo was pronounced dead at the scene by the Summit County Coroner’s Office, according to the highway patrol.

His passenger has life threatening injuries. She’s being treated at Akron City Hospital.

The highway patrol reports neither was wearing their seatbelts.

The driver of the other car is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The highway patrol reports she was also not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash is under investigation. Alcohol is suspected.

No one has been charged.