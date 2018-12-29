Video: Brook Park emergency crews respond to car fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOK PARK, Ohio - Brook Park emergency crews responded to a car fire Saturday.

Viewer Robyn Montes sent FOX 8 video.

You can see a lot of flames and a big plume of smoke.

The fire department tells FOX 8 the fire broke out just after 9 a.m. at a shopping plaza on Snow Road.

The driver was not in the car when it happened.

The fire department reports no one was hurt.

The car fire caused minor damage to the building.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, according to the Brook Park Fire Department.