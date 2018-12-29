× President Trump tweets he’s waiting for Democrats to make deal

WASHINGTON D.C. — President Donald Trump says he’s waiting for Democrats to come back to negotiate a deal to end a weeklong partial government shutdown that will almost certainly extend into the new year.

In a tweet Saturday, Trump says he’s “in the White House waiting for the Democrats to come on over and make a deal on Border Security.” Trump is demanding billions for a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico, which Democrats have refused to provide.

I am in the White House waiting for the Democrats to come on over and make a deal on Border Security. From what I hear, they are spending so much time on Presidential Harassment that they have little time left for things like stopping crime and our military! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2018

Trump is firing off Twitter taunts, after canceling his planned Florida vacation over the impasse.

Any deaths of children or others at the Border are strictly the fault of the Democrats and their pathetic immigration policies that allow people to make the long trek thinking they can enter our country illegally. They can’t. If we had a Wall, they wouldn’t even try! The two….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2018

…children in question were very sick before they were given over to Border Patrol. The father of the young girl said it was not their fault, he hadn’t given her water in days. Border Patrol needs the Wall and it will all end. They are working so hard & getting so little credit! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2018

His aides are claiming that Democrats have walked away from the negotiating table, though Democrats say the White House has not reached out in weeks directly to Democratic House leader Nancy Pelosi, who appears set to take the speaker’s gavel when the new Congress convenes on Thursday.

For those that naively ask why didn’t the Republicans get approval to build the Wall over the last year, it is because IN THE SENATE WE NEED 10 DEMOCRAT VOTES, and they will gives us “NONE” for Border Security! Now we have to do it the hard way, with a Shutdown. Too bad! @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2018

