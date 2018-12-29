Police searching for man who robbed store at Ashtabula County gas station

CONNEAUT, Ohio — Police in Conneaut are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who robbed a gas station store.

The suspect walked into the Amboy Mart around 5 p.m. Saturday and assaulted the store clerk, according to the police department’s Facebook post.

Then the suspect allegedly fled with an undetermined amount of money.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Conneaut Police Department at (440) 593-7440. They say your call will remain anonymous.