Police search for suspect after three people shot at gas station on Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating after three people were shot at a gas station early Saturday morning.

Police were called to a gas station in the 5300 block of Woodland Avenue around 3:15 a.m. after multiple people were shot.

When officials arrived they reportedly found Richard Pinson, 24, on the ground, propped up against a vehicle. Police said Pinson suffered a gunshot wound to the groin.

Inside the gas station police discovered a second victim, Clemmon Cousins, 27, propped up against a sandwich counter. Cousins had suffered gunshot wounds to his thigh and jaw.

Then, according to police, a bystander informed officers that there was a gun on the ground near the entrance to the employee hall.

Officers located a third victim, Angelia Copes, 36, inside the hall. Copes sustained gunshot wounds to both her knees.

Copes reportedly told officers she was in line for a sandwich when two men began to argue. One man pulled out a gun and multiple shots were fired. After she was shot someone took her to the back hall, away from the scene.

No bystanders on scene were able to provide police with a description of the suspect.

EMS transported all three victims to the hospital and they are said to be in stable condition.

After the incident, police were informed that Pinson was wanted by the Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Unit.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

