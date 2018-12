CLEVELAND, Ohio – Someone could start the new year with a new life.

The next Mega Millions drawing is New Year’s Day.

The jackpot is $415 million.

No tickets matched Friday’s drawing.

There were Match 5 winners in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Those tickets are worth $1 million.

The winning numbers are 9 – 10 – 25 – 37 – 38 and the mega ball was 21.