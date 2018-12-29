Multiple people shot at Cleveland gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police are investigating a shooting with multiple victims.

Police responded to a call at a gas station in the 5300 block of Woodland Street around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Three people were shot.

One man is in critical condition after being shot in the hip and groin.

Another man was shot in the leg and mouth. That person is in serious condition.

A woman was shot in both legs. She is in stable condition.

Cleveland police have not identified any suspects.

