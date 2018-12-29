Lyft offering free ride credits in Cleveland New Year’s Eve

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Lyft and The Cleveland Police Foundation are teaming up to keep people from driving drunk as they ring in the new year.

They’re offering free ride credits.

Lyft reports New Year’s Day is the second most deadly day for drivers.

If you’re in the area of e. 4th, w. 6th, the Flats and w. 25th streets on New Year’s Eve, you can find police officers handing out Lyft promo code cards for $10 off rides.

You can also get promotional credit by following The Cleveland Division of Police (Twitter: @CLEPolice and Facebook: @ClevelandPoliceDept) and The Cleveland Police Foundation (Twitter: @ClevePoliceFnd and Facebook: @TheClevelandPoliceFoundation). They’ll be offering $5 off rides on social media channels leading up to the holiday.