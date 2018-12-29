Lordstown Seating Systems announces 120 people will be laid off in 2019

LORDSTOWN, Ohio – Lordstown Seating Systems (LSS) will cease production by March 2, 2019, according to a press release from Magna.

The move means 120 people will lose their jobs.

This follows General Motors’ decision to end production of the Chevy Cruise at GM’s Assembly Complex in Lordstown.

The letter says the layoffs are expected to last longer than six months, but the notice leaves room for the possibility of a new GM product for Lordstown.

“Should General Motors allocate a future product to the Lordstown Assembly, we would hope to be selected as a seat supplier, which may allow us to recall a significant number of employees. If a future product is not allocated by General Motors and/or we are not selected as the seat supplier for the future product, these layoffs should be considered permanent.”

GM announced it was closing the Lordstown plant in November.