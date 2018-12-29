Light snow showers, flurries overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A weak disturbance moving in overnight brings the chance of a few light snow showers and flurries. Little to no accumulation is anticipated. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and cold tonight with temperatures dipping into the upper 20s.

Dry with increasing sunshine is expected Sunday. Highs will top in the upper 30s to around 40.

New Year’s Eve looks rainy and windy with temperatures nearing 50° during the evening.

Rain will be more widespread and develops after 10 a.m. It’ll change to a wintry mix in spots on New Year’s Day.

Rainfall amounts of 0.75-1.50″ are possible with localized higher amounts. Rain could be heavy at times during the evening so watch out for standing water along the roadways as you head to any New Year’s Eve dinner/gatherings. Hydroplaning is never fun. We’ll be watching our area creeks, rivers and flood prone spots during this time. Stay tuned.

