Hinckley police: Armed suspect in custody following standoff

HINCKLEY, Ohio – Hinckley police were involved in a standoff with an armed suspect Saturday morning.

Police responded to the 800 block of Center Road for a welfare check around 7:30 a.m.

Police say when they arrived, they learned there was a person inside a barn who had multiple weapons.

According to a press release, officers identified themselves and heard multiple gunshots.

After some time, police say the suspect came out of the barn unarmed, according to Chief David Centner.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The incident is under investigation.