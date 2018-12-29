First responders warn to watch what you post on social media

CARMEL, Indiana – In a world where checking social media is such a huge part of our lives, first responders in Indiana are issuing a warning about how it is being used.

The Carmel Fire Department (CFD) noticed the issue during an explosion at Carmel High School on Wednesday.

Two workers were hurt. Some students were there on break to practice for extracurriculars.

CFD said the content people were posting caused unneccesary panic for parents.

In an interview with FOX 59, CFD Public Information said, “Quit talking on that social media for a minute, and just listen,” Griffin said with a smile. “I mean that in the nicest way.”