Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson buys mom house for Christmas — and her reaction is priceless!

UNITED STATES — “Dwanta Claus,” also known as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, has given his mother the Christmas gift of a lifetime.

Johnson shared a touching video on Facebook featuring his mother. She is opening Christmas gifts and reading a card out loud.

Inside the card, according to the post, Johnson placed a Willy Wonka style ticket valid for one house of her choosing.

“I told her to treat this card like it’s ‘Willy Wonka’s Golden Ticket’ because she gets to choose any home she wants – anywhere she wants. I always say, if you got a good mama, then you gotta pretty good shot at becoming a decent human being,” he wrote in the post.

Johnson shared that growing up he and his parents lived in small apartments across the country, “like gypsies on the road from one state to another.”

He also shared that the first home his parents ever lived in was one he purchased for them in 1999, however his mom and dad divorced five years after.

“They divorced about 5yrs later and as with life, stuff happens and things got a little complicated. Since then I always made sure my mom and dad have everything they’ll ever need,” he wrote.

Johnson says that this Christmas gift is not only special, but the timing is meaningful.

He also expresses that he is thankful that life has given him the opportunities to do things like this for his loved ones.

More on ‘The Rock’ here