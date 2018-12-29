Columbus Zoo thanks first responders with free admission for Wildlights

POWELL, Ohio – The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has a gift for first responders.
The zoo is offering free admission for Wildlights to police, fire and EMT workers through January 6.
The deal also allows them to bring five guests for free.
As a thank you to first responders we are offering free admission to police, fire and EMT workers plus up to five additional guests from now through Jan. 6, 2019 for Wildlights, efficiently powered by @AEPOhio! Just show your police, fire or EMT badge or department ID at the Zoo’s entrance to receive free admission on these dates. Thank you for your service!
Just show your badget at the entrance to receive free admission.
