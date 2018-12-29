Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Columbus Zoo thanks first responders with free admission for Wildlights

Posted 12:03 pm, December 29, 2018, by , Updated at 12:28PM, December 29, 2018

POWELL, Ohio – The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has a gift for first responders.

The zoo is offering free admission for Wildlights to police, fire and EMT workers through January 6.

The deal also allows them to bring five guests for free.

Just show your badget at the entrance to receive free admission.