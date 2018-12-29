Browns QB Baker Mayfield fined for unsportsmanlike conduct

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns‘ rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield is reportedly facing fines for unsportsmanlike conduct during the game against Cincinnati.

Mayfield faces a $10,026 fine from the NFL for a gesture he made after a touchdown pass last week.

#Browns QB Baker

Mayfield was fined $10,026 for unsportsmanlike conduct after a TD pass last week vs. #Bengals — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) December 29, 2018

Bleacher Report states that Mayfield’s sideline celebration included an inappropriate sexual gesture that resembled “a certain D-Generation X gesture for any late-1990s and early-2000s WWF fans.”

During this same game, however, Mayfield allegedly gave former Browns coach Hue Jackson an icy stare. Jackson currently serves as the Special Assistant to the Bengals’ head coach.

Meantime, social media users are outraged by the fines.

Actually, the NFL should just cancel the fine in compensation for the head shots Mayfield took that weren’t called. #NFLNeedsToGrowUp — Chuck Smith (@Truthsayer4) December 29, 2018

@Mel629_ #NFL fined #Browns⁠ ⁠ QB Baker Mayfield $10,026 for unsportsmanlike conduct for his gesture on sideline….what is the $26 bucks for????….such a random number for a fine ¯_(ツ)_/¯ 😂😂 — The Greek Cypriot (@stilespoints) December 29, 2018

Meantime, other fans are taking action. John Hillbery created a GoFundMe account to raise money to pay Mayfield’s fine.

“As a Browns fan, we understand that Baker was just feeling dangerous after his touchdown. I am campaigning for Browns fans to come together and pay for his fine as a thank you for the joy that he has brought back to our fan base. We’re all feeling dangerous here in Cleveland….GO BROWNS!” Hillbery said on the GoFundMe page.

https://t.co/EZ0szl61Zk#Browns Baker Mayfield was fined $10,026 for unsportsmanlike conduct by the #NFL for his sideline celebration with Freddie Kitchens. Let's pay for his fine, guys. He's brought our team back and this could be a thank you for a fun season. — John (@JohnHillbery) December 29, 2018

Regardless of the gesture, Mayfield and the entire Cleveland Browns team definitely had plenty to celebrate after the game, as they did beat the Bengals 26-18.

More on the Cleveland Browns, here.