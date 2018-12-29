Bald eagle goes rogue, lands on Notre Dame fans before Cotton Bowl kickoff

ARLINGTON, Texas — A bald eagle goes rogue during the national anthem at the first college football semifinal game Saturday.

According to Sports Illustrated, Clark, the bald eagle, was part of the national anthem ceremony preceding the Cotton Bowl match-up in Arlington, Texas between No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Notre Dame.

Clark was supposed to fly circles around the stadium while the anthem was sung and then land near his handler at a designated location in the stadium.

However, Clark decided to pick a new landing spot — the shoulder of a Fighting Irish fan.

Albert Armas, 42, reportedly attempted to duck out of Clark’s path as he flew towards him by lowering his head. Unfortunately, this gave Clark the perfect landing spot.

We have a bald eagle on the loose at the Cotton Bowl! Just landing on random people…. pic.twitter.com/bhgmI9OgkH — Laken Litman (@LakenLitman) December 29, 2018

Then, moments later, Clark had a second accidental landing two sections over, according to Sports Illustrated.

Lifelong Notre Dame fan Tuyen Nguyen had his arm outstretched when Clark decided to perch on him.

“When I saw the bird land [on Armas], I thought, the bird had to be very tired. So I put my hand out to see what happens. And it landed on me. It was very interesting. I was very excited. It was amazing. I couldn’t even believe it,” Nguyen told the news outlet.

The bald eagle flying around during the National Anthem landed on a @NDFootball fan 👀#CottonBowl #CFBPlayoff #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/brgOUaCwCV — Notre Dame on NBC (@NDonNBC) December 29, 2018

NOTRE DAME BY ONE MILLION!!!! GO IRISH !!! #GOIrish pic.twitter.com/aafwKSVorh — Boba Bettis (@CBusIrish) December 29, 2018

Luckily, neither fan was injured during the incident. If anything, they’ll have a story to tell for a lifetime.