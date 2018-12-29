Akron police investigate shooting death on Grant Street

AKRON, Ohio – Akron police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday.

Police received a call about shots fired in the 1300 block of Grant Street around 2:30 a.m.

Officers found a man who had been killed from a gunshot wound, according to Akron police.

The 32-year-old victim is not being identified at this time pending notification to next of kin.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490; or 330-375-2TIP, the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED; or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (Crimes). Callers can remain anonymous.