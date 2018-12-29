× 42K Coast Guard members to receive next paycheck despite government shutdown

WASHINGTON D.C. – – Coast Guard military members will receive their next paychecks, despite the partial government shutdown.

According to the Official Coast Guard Blog, the Administration, the Department of Homeland Security and the Coast Guard have found a way to pay our military workforce on Monday.

This action applies to military members that served on active duty in the month of December, as well as reserve military members that drilled prior to the lapse in appropriation.

The Coast Guard has outlined the following requirements for Dec. 31 payment:

If you were an active duty military member in December, then you will receive your monthly paycheck on Dec. 31, 2018. That paycheck will include all of the normal pay and allowance benefits (e.g. basic pay, BAH, BAS, etc.).

If you were a reservist that served on active duty during the month of December, you will also receive your monthly paycheck on Dec. 31, 2018 and it will include all of your normal pay and allowance entitlements.

Finally, if you were a reservist that conducted reserve training prior to Dec. 21, 2018, then you will receive the appropriate pay and allowance entitlements on Dec. 31, 2018.

However, officials say the fix is only a one-time measure, meaning it may not repeat if the shutdown continues.

About 42,000 Coast Guard members will continue to work but face the possibility of not being paid.

This is because the guard is funded through the Department Of Homeland Security, which is affected by the shutdown, whereas other military branches receive funding through the Defense Department, which is unaffected.

For more information regarding Coast Guard benefits and pay during the shutdown, visit their official blog, here.

