Remembering Oliviah Hall: 10-year-old Ashtabula girl battling brain cancer passes away

ASHTABULA, Ohio — The 10-year-old Ashtabula girl who bravely battled brain cancer and touched the hearts and lives of so many has passed away.

Oliviah Hall passed away at 4:55 p.m. Saturday, according to the Team Oliviah Facebook page.

This comes just hours after Team Oliviah asked Oliviah's supporters to continue to pray for her and her family. Oliviah reportedly spent most of Saturday sleeping, but was comfortable and peaceful during her last waking moments.

Over the past year, we've followed along as Oliviah became an FBI agent for a day and celebrated Father's Day on the Goodtime III. In August, she was a FOX 8 News Junior Reporter and covered a story at the Great Lakes Science Center. We were also there when 500 people came to her 10th birthday party. Oliviah also walked the runway as part of the Cavs' "Big Shots and Little Stars" event and was crowned the honorary Homecoming Queen at Lakeside High School.

