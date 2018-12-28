Water main repairs impact traffic, water service in Mansfield neighborhood

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Water service has been shut down and a road has closed due to water main repairs in one Mansfield neighborhood.

According to a press release from the city, the City of Mansfield Water Repair Department has closed Ferndale Road between Whittier Road and Cherry Hill Road. No traffic will be permitted to pass.

Water service has also been shut down in this area.

The city says water service is expected to be restored to all areas by the end of the work day, barring any unforeseen issues.