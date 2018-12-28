Video shows Richmond Heights gas station robbed at gunpoint

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio– Police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station in Richmond Heights earlier this month.

Investigators released video on Thursday from the hold-up at the Gas and Go on Richmond Road on Dec. 14.

Police said one suspect held a gun to the clerk’s head while the second suspect took money from the register. They fled on foot with a small amount of cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Richmond Heights Police Detective Bureau at 216-383-6309.