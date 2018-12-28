Video shows fights outside Cleveland Heights event center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio-- Police body cameras were recording when officers were forced to shutdown a concert in Cleveland Heights.

It happened at The Civic Conference and Events Center on Mayfield Road at about 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Cleveland Heights police said there were several disturbances, mostly in the parking lot. Guns were fired outside the building, sending people running for cover. Video from the scene also shows people fighting.

No injuries were reported.

Officers shut down the concert for the remained of the night and dispersed the large crowd.